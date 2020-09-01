ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the July 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICCC. Aegis began coverage on ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmuCell by 601.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.42. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

