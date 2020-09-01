Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,334 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.42% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $208,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after acquiring an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,802. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,202 shares of company stock worth $16,050,096 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.