IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Cut by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

