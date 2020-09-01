iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 232,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

