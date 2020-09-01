iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $57,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. 394,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,384. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

