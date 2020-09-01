JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,502 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 5.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned about 0.30% of JD.Com worth $267,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Nomura upped their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 11,422,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,675,945. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

