JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,502 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 5.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned about 0.30% of JD.Com worth $267,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Nomura upped their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 11,422,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,675,945. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit