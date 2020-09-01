Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 70,825 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.89. 3,731,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

