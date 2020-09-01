Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 91,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $285.04. 3,100,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,079. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

