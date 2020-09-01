Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $73,964.53

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 181.7% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $73,964.53 and approximately $27,090.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

