Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Down 11.4%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 57,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 81,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

LAZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

