Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 318.8% in August

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 80,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

