Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $356.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

