Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,349,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366,317. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of -213.08, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

