Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.
NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 59.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
