Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 59.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

