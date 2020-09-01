Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market cap of $623,249.82 and $9,631.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00135259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.01680379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00208272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00182543 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00224302 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

