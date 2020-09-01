Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $151,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 98,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,964. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.