MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Up 471.3% in August

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 471.3% from the July 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOS remained flat at $$1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYOS has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

