MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Up 471.3% in August

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 471.3% from the July 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ MYOS remained flat at $$1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYOS has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.08.
MYOS Company Profile
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.