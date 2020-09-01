NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $958,851.69

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $958,851.69 and approximately $8,944.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.02396219 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001663 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00759364 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

