Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $114.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

