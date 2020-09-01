OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.
OmniTek Engineering Company Profile
