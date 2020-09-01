OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

