OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the July 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 52,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,608. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit