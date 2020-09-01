OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the July 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 52,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,608. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.