PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Reaches $6,253.26

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,253.26 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.01985252 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000716 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

