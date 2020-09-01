PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 115,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.19. 3,421,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

