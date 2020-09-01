Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the July 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 219,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,918. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

