Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the July 30th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $452,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,031. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

