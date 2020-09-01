qiibee (QBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,153.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. qiibee has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01685502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00208166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00182053 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00219999 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,436,289 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.