Quantis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $4,769.80 and approximately $72.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01685502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00208166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00182053 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00219999 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

