Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the July 30th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

