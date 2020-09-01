RPICoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $34,195.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,000,915,728 coins and its circulating supply is 960,903,792 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

