Rupiah Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $377,106.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $377,106.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.07 or 0.05998922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

