Salient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,092 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $74,983,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,898 shares of company stock worth $495,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.