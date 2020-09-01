Salient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 37,228 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 250.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

APA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

