Salient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,603 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,918. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

