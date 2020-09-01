Scala (XLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,046.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Scala has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,046.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01685502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00208166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00182053 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00219999 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 12,942,304,768 coins and its circulating supply is 9,142,309,768 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.