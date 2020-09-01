Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$1,786,338.81 in Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,407.67, for a total transaction of C$1,786,338.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at C$1,656,832.77.

Tobias Albin Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total transaction of C$2,235,534.48.

SHOP traded up C$93.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,487.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,339.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$991.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,555.02. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of C$372.01 and a 1-year high of C$1,493.60.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

