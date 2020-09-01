Short Interest in Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Decreases By 50.0%

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit