Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 247.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 247.0% from the July 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,997. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

