Short Interest in IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Decreases By 66.4%

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the July 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IMMURON LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMMURON LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IMMURON LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 241,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. IMMURON LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

IMMURON LTD/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

