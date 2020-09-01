Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 142.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the July 30th total of 701,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. 446,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

