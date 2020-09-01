Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 530.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 530.1% from the July 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,419. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.