Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 530.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 530.1% from the July 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,419. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
