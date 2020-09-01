ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Tops $35,828.04

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $35,828.04 and $330.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01685502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00208166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00182053 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00219999 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.