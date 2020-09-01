Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/21/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 862,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,196. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

