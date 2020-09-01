Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,141.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.75 ($14.92).

Several brokerages have commented on SCT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Softcat to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Softcat alerts:

SCT traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,383 ($18.07). 317,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,057. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,419 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,139.35.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.