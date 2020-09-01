Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $46,451.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001049 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00041765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029527 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00032628 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.01473452 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

