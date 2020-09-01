Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 0.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $48,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,196. The firm has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

