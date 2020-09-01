Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.