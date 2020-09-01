Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 31st, Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit