TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 76,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.22% of TC Pipelines worth $49,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,131,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. 264,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

