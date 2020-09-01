Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 51,832 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

LLY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,042. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.