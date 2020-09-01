Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.11 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $34.11 million and $5.06 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,904,422 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

