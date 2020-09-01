TravelNote (TVNT) Price Up 5.7% This Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,355.93 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00135259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.01680379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00208272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00182543 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00224302 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

